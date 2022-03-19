8MP Professional Series Bullet IP Camera

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Matrix Professional Series Bullet cameras have been designed for small and medium scale enterprises. Designed for both indoor and outdoor surveillance the cameras are fit for modern surveillance needs. Powered by low-light back illuminated sensors, the cameras are capable of producing clear images even at 0.01Lux.

The technology also helps in producing a higher signal-to-noise ratio in the footage delivering clear images in 4K. Likewise, image enhancing technologies balance the overexposed and underexposed areas. Not only image enhancing technologies the camera also has technologies that optimize bandwidth consumption and save on storage.

Furthermore, the sturdy design lets you monitor the video in each weather condition. Finally, intelligent video analytics ensure real-time notifications on any breach. The camera is offered in fixed lens variant in three focal length.

KEY FEATURES:

• Low - light Image Quality - 0.01 Lux

• H.265 Compression Technology

• Superlative Image with WDR (120dB)

• Adaptive and Smart Streaming

• Higher Signal to Noise Ratio (>70dB)

• Higher Field of View (HFOV: 106.9°)

• Intelligent Video Analytics

• Ingress Protection - IP66 Certified