Mai 2024
décembre 2023 par Marc Jacob
30 avril - 4 mai - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference
https://www2023.thewebconf.org/
1er - 2 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Danemark
Infosecurity Denmark
6 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day
Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA
6 - 9 mai - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference
6 - 9 mai - ONLINE
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference
7 mai - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference
Lieu : The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA
www.certinfosec.org
----------------
7 - 8 mai - Boston, Massachusetts (USA)
HealthSec
www.cs4ca.com
7 - 9 mai - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com
8 - 9 mai - Sidney (Australie)
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference
13 - 17 mai - Singapour
The Web Conference
https://www2024.thewebconf.org/
14 - 16 mai - Monaco
Ready For IT
Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils
www.ready-for-it.com
20 - 23 mai - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om
21 - 23 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress
www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/
21 - 23 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)
21 - 23 mai - Berlin (Allemagne)
GITEX Europe
22 - 23 mai - Strasbourg
8ème édition des Universités de l’AN2V
Lieu : Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès
22 - 23 mai - Francfort (Allemagne)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de
22 - 25 mai - Paris
Vivatech
23 mai - Stockholm (Suède)
18th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition
24 mai - Online
Conférence AFCDP - Conserver ou laisser détruire}
https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/
27 - 30 mai - Zurich (Suisse)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024
28 - 30 mai - Johannesburg (Afrique du Sud)
Securex South Africa
Lieu : Gallagher Convention Centre
www.securex.co.za
29 - 30 mai - Bruxelles (Belgique)
CyberSec
Lieu : Brussels Expo
29 et 30 mai - Paris
Cyber Show Paris
Lieu : espace Champerret, Paris 17
https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/
30 mai - Paris
Crime & cybersecurity France