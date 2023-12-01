Mai 2024

décembre 2023 par Marc Jacob

30 avril - 4 mai - Austin (Texas) USA

The Web Conference

https://www2023.thewebconf.org/

1er - 2 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Danemark

Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

6 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)

CMMC Day

Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

6 - 9 mai - San Francisco (USA)

RSA Conference

www.rsaconference.com

6 - 9 mai - ONLINE

Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

7 mai - Maryland (USA)

CSfC Conference

Lieu : The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA

www.certinfosec.org

----------------

7 - 8 mai - Boston, Massachusetts (USA)

HealthSec

www.cs4ca.com

7 - 9 mai - Lagos (Nigeria)

Securex West Africa

www.securexwestafrica.com

8 - 9 mai - Sidney (Australie)

Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

13 - 17 mai - Singapour

The Web Conference

https://www2024.thewebconf.org/

14 - 16 mai - Monaco

Ready For IT

Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils

www.ready-for-it.com

20 - 23 mai - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)

COMEX

http://comex.om

21 - 23 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)

Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/

21 - 23 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)

The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

21 - 23 mai - Berlin (Allemagne)

GITEX Europe

https://www.gitex-europe.com/

22 - 23 mai - Strasbourg

8ème édition des Universités de l’AN2V

Lieu : Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès

https://an2v.org/

22 - 23 mai - Francfort (Allemagne)

Cloud Expo Europe

www.techweekfrankfurt.de

22 - 25 mai - Paris

Vivatech

https://vivatechnology.com/

23 mai - Stockholm (Suède)

18th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition

https://nordicitsecurity.com/

24 mai - Online

Conférence AFCDP - Conserver ou laisser détruire}

https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/

27 - 30 mai - Zurich (Suisse)

Eurocrypt

https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024

28 - 30 mai - Johannesburg (Afrique du Sud)

Securex South Africa

Lieu : Gallagher Convention Centre

www.securex.co.za

29 - 30 mai - Bruxelles (Belgique)

CyberSec

Lieu : Brussels Expo

www.cyberseceurope.com

29 et 30 mai - Paris

Cyber Show Paris

Lieu : espace Champerret, Paris 17

https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/

30 mai - Paris

Crime & cybersecurity France

https://akjassociates.com/