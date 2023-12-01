Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Les événements

5 décembre 2023 à 11h Webinaire Barracuda : Les Ransomwares à l’ère de l’Intelligence Artificielle

    

Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Global Security Mag : Le Magazine Trimestriel sur la Sécurité, le stockage, la dématérialisation...

Global Security Mag est un magazine trimestriel sur le thème de la sécurité logique et physique publié et diffusé à 5.000 exemplaires.
Notre revue est une source d’information indispensable à tous les acteurs de la filière sécurité. Elle est destinée à tous les professionnels de la sécurité informatique et physique : RSSI, Risk Manager, DSI, Administrateurs Réseaux, etc. dans les entreprises et administrations de toute taille...
Notre publication propose un résumé de tous les articles en anglais.
Le magazine est aussi diffusé en version PDF.

Contactez-nous

Calendrier

Mai 2024

décembre 2023 par Marc Jacob

30 avril - 4 mai - Austin (Texas) USA
The Web Conference

https://www2023.thewebconf.org/

1er - 2 mai - ØKSNEHALLEN - KØBENHAVN (Danemark
Infosecurity Denmark

https://www.v2security.dk/

6 mai - Arlington Gateway, VA (USA)
CMMC Day

Lieu : Westin Arlington Gateway, VA

www.cmmcday.org

6 - 9 mai - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference

www.rsaconference.com

6 - 9 mai - ONLINE
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

7 mai - Maryland (USA)
CSfC Conference

Lieu : The Hotel at the University of MD, College Park, Maryland, USA

www.certinfosec.org
----------------
7 - 8 mai - Boston, Massachusetts (USA)
HealthSec
www.cs4ca.com

7 - 9 mai - Lagos (Nigeria)
Securex West Africa
www.securexwestafrica.com

8 - 9 mai - Sidney (Australie)
Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

https://ogad-conference.com/

13 - 17 mai - Singapour
The Web Conference

https://www2024.thewebconf.org/

14 - 16 mai - Monaco
Ready For IT
Organisateur : Comexposium et DG Conseils
www.ready-for-it.com

20 - 23 mai - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)
COMEX
http://comex.om

21 - 23 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress

www.barcelonacybersecuritycongress.com/

21 - 23 mai - Barcelone (Espagne)
The IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC)

www.iotsworldcongress.com/

21 - 23 mai - Berlin (Allemagne)
GITEX Europe

https://www.gitex-europe.com/

22 - 23 mai - Strasbourg
8ème édition des Universités de l’AN2V

Lieu : Le Palais de la Musique et des Congrès

https://an2v.org/

22 - 23 mai - Francfort (Allemagne)
Cloud Expo Europe
www.techweekfrankfurt.de

22 - 25 mai - Paris
Vivatech

https://vivatechnology.com/

23 mai - Stockholm (Suède)
18th Annual Nordic IT Security - The Financial Institution Edition

https://nordicitsecurity.com/

24 mai - Online
Conférence AFCDP - Conserver ou laisser détruire}

https://universite-des-dpo-2024.afcdp.net/fr/me/programme/

27 - 30 mai - Zurich (Suisse)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2024

28 - 30 mai - Johannesburg (Afrique du Sud)
Securex South Africa
Lieu : Gallagher Convention Centre
www.securex.co.za

29 - 30 mai - Bruxelles (Belgique)
CyberSec

Lieu : Brussels Expo

www.cyberseceurope.com

29 et 30 mai - Paris
Cyber Show Paris

Lieu : espace Champerret, Paris 17

https://www.cybershowparis.fr/fr/

30 mai - Paris
Crime & cybersecurity France

https://akjassociates.com/


Voir les articles précédents

    
Les événements

    

Voir tous les évènements

Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris
Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda CARTOGRAPHIE DES DC NEUTRES Carrière GS Days Guide THEMA Agences Presse CONTACTS Contact A propos Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 