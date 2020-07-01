LogRhythm Ranks No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in G2 Research’s Grid Report for SIEM and Leader in Incident Response

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided by real users of technology platforms and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The G2 ranking takes into account several factors that buyers should consider, including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score, and the quality and age of reviews.

Customers of LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform rated it above other solutions for ease of use, setup and administration, as well as the quality of LogRhythm’s support. The reviews led to LogRhythm receiving the highest satisfaction score in the SIEM Grid.

“Our customers are at the very heart of our business, and nothing is more important to us than their success and the security of their systems and data,” said Mark Logan, president and CEO of LogRhythm. “We are honored that our customers rated us so highly in G2’s SIEM and Incident Response reports. We are grateful to our customers globally who have consistently recognised our dedication to innovation.”

High praise from customers

Highlights from recent LogRhythm customer reviews on G2 include:

• The most configurable SIEM: “In comparison to other SIEM products LogRhythm provides enhanced configuration options, allowing for easier tailoring of information you which [sic] to see. The ability to create correlation rules, allows full TTP’s to be protected against in comparison to other SIEMs allowing focus on only a single aspect.”

• LogRhythm is very flexible: “You can either run it virtually, on your own hardware or using an appliance. It is straightforward to set up exactly how you want it, whether you are an IT department or a stand-alone SOC.”

• The UI is sleek and program runs smoothly: “It’s a great program when it comes to providing actionable events to respond to. It helps demystify logs and makes them easier to digest.”

This recognition follows several recent award wins for LogRhythm in 2020, including the Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year in Computer Software, the SC Awards Americas and Europe 2020 for Best SIEM Solution, and the CDM InfoSec Awards for Best SIEM and User Behaviour Analytics Market Leader.