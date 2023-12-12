LiveAction Appoints Paul Gray as Chief Product Officer

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

LiveAction has announced the appointment of Paul Gray as Chief Product Officer. An executive with over 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, Paul brings a proven track record of experience in the networking industry.

Prior to joining LiveAction, Paul held executive leadership positions at SolarWinds, Aruba Networks, and AirWave Wireless leading both engineering and product teams.

In his previous roles he was an agent of change helping companies transition to SaaS. Most recently at SolarWinds he delivered their new Observability platform and prior to that delivered Aruba’s first Cloud Network services. Paul has an entrepreneurial spirit having started and worked with many startup ventures.

As Chief Product Officer, Paul will lead LiveAction’s Product and Engineering strategy and execution globally.