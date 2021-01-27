Link11 to acquire Canadian DDoS protection provider DOSarrest Internet Security

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Link11 announced that it has completed the acquisition of DOSarrest Internet Security LTD to accelerate its market expansion. DOSarrest is a Vancouver-based provider of DDoS protection solutions serving customers across North America, Europe and in the Asia-Pacific region.

The acquisition of DOSarrest strengthens and extends Link11’s security services infrastructure and customer base in Europe, North America, and Asia. DOSarrest’s customer base includes well-known companies and brands from the finance, government, utilities, gaming and gambling, ITC, and online retail sectors. The company’s headquarters in Vancouver will also be acquired, supplementing the company’s local presence.

Increasing global network capacity

Accompanying the acquisition, Link11 will expand its own global DDoS protection network in the Asia Pacific Region. Companies from that region will be able to access Link11’s services from a new site in Hong Kong. With Hong Kong as an additional infrastructure base, Link11’s DDoS protection services are now even more readily accessible at a regional level.

Link11’s network now comprises 14 service clusters, distributed strategically on the major internet exchange points across the world. At these clusters, customers’ network traffic is analyzed with a self-learning algorithm and purged of unwanted traffic such as DDoS requests.

The acquisition comes at a time when organizations of all sizes are being targeted by cyber criminals. Businesses across the globe are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks than ever before because of COVID-19 which has propelled many businesses and organizations into being more reliant on digital collaboration and communications as employees continue to work remotely. DDoS attacks rank among the top 5 cyber threats for companies. They can cause severe disruption and downtime for corporate IT and critical infrastructure. Since lockdowns related to the Covid 19 pandemic started in March 2020, the Link11 Security Operation Center has recorded an increase in DDoS attacks of up to 108%.

Both parties have agreed that further details about the transaction, including the transaction size, will not be disclosed.