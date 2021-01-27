Secure I.T. Environments Joins NHS London Procurement Partnership Minor Works and Maintenance DPS

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Secure I.T. has announced that it has been accepted on to the NHS London Procurement Partnership programme under the Minor Works and Maintenance DPS.

Acceptance on to the LPP programme means that NHS and public sector contracting authorities will be able to benefit from decades of experience within Secure I.T. Environments designing, building, maintaining and upgrading data centres. Secure I.T. Environments has completed a range of NHS and hospital data centre projects, and therefore has a detailed understanding of challenges and specialist skills required to make any project a success.