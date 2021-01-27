Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Secure I.T. Environments Joins NHS London Procurement Partnership Minor Works and Maintenance DPS

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Secure I.T. has announced that it has been accepted on to the NHS London Procurement Partnership programme under the Minor Works and Maintenance DPS.

Acceptance on to the LPP programme means that NHS and public sector contracting authorities will be able to benefit from decades of experience within Secure I.T. Environments designing, building, maintaining and upgrading data centres. Secure I.T. Environments has completed a range of NHS and hospital data centre projects, and therefore has a detailed understanding of challenges and specialist skills required to make any project a success.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 