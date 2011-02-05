Koelnmesse To Deploy Apstec’s Security Screening Technology Human Security Radar® to Improve Security and #B-SAFE4business

January 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Apstec Systems® (Apstec®) has announced its Human Security Radar®(HSR™) system has been purchased by Koelnmesse GmbH in Cologne for immediate deployment. Asptec’s HSR system provides low contact security screening and will help Koelnmesse to improve security and #B-SAFE4business.

The Cologne exhibition centre is the third-largest in Germany and one of the Top Ten in the world. It comprises 284,000 m² of hall space and 100,000 m² of outdoor space for all types of events. Every year, Koelnmesse organises and conducts about 80 trade fairs, exhibitions, guest events and special events in Cologne, and in the most important markets worldwide. In keeping with Koelnmesse’s commitment to innovation and excellence, its security department was looking for ways to improve security and the overall security visitor experience through implementing high-throughput security screening technology.

In light of the Coronavirus Pandemic, there was a strong desire to move away from traditional high contact security checkpoints, where people are in close proximity to each other and which are known to be one of the highest risk locations for cross infection of transmissible diseases.

After a pilot project to test Apstec’s HSR, Koelnmesse decided to procure and deploy the system to provide high-throughput, low-contact security screening. “Apstec’s innovative HSR system with its low contact approach is one important element of our #B-SAFE4business efforts to ensure professional safety at the highest level, while creating an environment in which the spirit of encounter and business can thrive once again,” said Herbert Marner, Chief Financial Officer of Koelnmesse.

Securing crowded places such as exhibition centers from the threat of terrorism has been a clear requirement for many years. However, implementing proportionate security measures that are effective, practical and affordable, without undue disruption, is extremely challenging. Traditional aviation-style checkpoint security approaches are not well suited to securing crowded places as they are typically too slow, overly intrusive, require a high level of staffing and can cause large queues at the entrance. Moreover, with the current pandemic, they are high risk because they put people in close proximity to each other, expose staff and the public to high levels of physical contact or require multiple people to touch pieces of equipment.

Apstec Systems’ innovative security screening system HSR is a fully automatic walkthrough system that uniquely combines unparalleled levels of high throughput, speed and accuracy. HSR is a free-flow system that enables the security screening of thousands of people an hour. It detects improvised explosive devices, firearms and other weapons. Using a number of complementary technologies combined with sophisticated algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning, it discriminates explosives and weapons from benign materials with a high degree of accuracy.

HSR is designed to support social distancing and enable high-throughput, low contact security screening. HSR also offers a much-improved personal experience for visitors being screened. No divestment is required, personal contact is avoided for the vast majority of people and high-value clients are offered a service that is more consistent with their expectations. The whole operation requires only a handful of security staff but may deliver the throughput and security effect of 15 conventional security lanes, or more, where a manual screening or traditional approach is used.