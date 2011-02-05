ArxOne consolidates its presence on public markets by supporting the INSERM (French National Institute for Health and Medical Research)

Arx One, the publisher of automated backup software announces a new reference, INSERM. The company is showing its ambition to consolidate its position in France to become a national reference in the data backup market.

Expertise at the service of INSERM

The Arx One Backup solution responded to clearly identified needs : a simpler, more scalable solution that is within the reach of IT correspondents to secure the data of INSERM’s research teams. Arx One provided an immediate response to the data security needs. The solution is now used to set up backups of workstations and analysis machines, check their continuity and, if necessary, restore data that may have been lost. "I was looking for a simple solution within the reach of the entire IT team to secure user workstation data," explains Christophe Delbassez, Human Resources, Communication and IT Division, Inserm.

A reliable and high-performance software suite

The V.9 Arx One Backup software suite, dedicated to backup and replication, ensures data protection, availability and confidentiality. The data to be backed up can come from a variety of systems (Windows, Linux, Synology NAS, soon MacOS) and be of all types: files, databases, virtual machines or Office 365. Full encryption and access security (two-factor authentication) provide protection against the threat of ransom software. The offer integrates full data encryption (AES 256 bits) as well as hosting on a dedicated infrastructure hosted in France.

An ambitious development plan

Arx One has had many successes in 2020," says Romain Craponne, Sales Director of Arx One. "We believe that this momentum will continue in 2021 and beyond. The value we deliver to our customers comes from our ability to innovate in the data backup market, our flexible and scalable business model and our performance culture that puts us in a strong position to take full advantage of future market opportunities.