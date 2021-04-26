Kasten by Veeam Launches New Kasten K10 v4.0

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Kasten by Veeam® announced the availability of the new Kasten K10 v4.0, its award-winning, Kubernetes data management platform. With unparalleled ease of use, end-to-end security, and a rich ecosystem of support across the entire application stack, the latest version of Kasten K10 is the most complete enterprise data management solution to date. Purpose-built for Kubernetes, Kasten K10 v4.0 delivers the industry’s first Kubernetes native ransomware protection capabilities, providing much needed immutability against ransomware attacks.

The capabilities introduced in the new Kasten K10 v4.0 underscore Kasten’s dedication to Kubernetes users, integrating cloud native architecture principles and hardened security capabilities into a Kubernetes-native platform that delivers continuous environment and performance optimization. Kasten K10 v4.0 is the company’s most significant update to its Kubernetes data management platform since its acquisition by Veeam, enabling DevOps and PlatformOps teams to effectively address the threat of ransomware in containerized environments. Kasten K10 v4.0 also includes a number of new partnership certifications and enhanced support for more data services. Additionally, the updated platform introduces several enhancements for ease of use that refine multi-cluster support with advanced automation capabilities for simplified backup and restore.

Key new features include:

Security:

• Kubernetes data protection to make immutability possible for protection against ransomware, malicious insider attacks, or accidental deletions Ease of Use:

• Application-centric policies enabling authorized users to create Kasten K10 policies in an application’s namespace for protecting only that specific application Expanded Ecosystem Support:

• Rich ecosystem integrations with support for HPE Ezmeral Container Platform, Nutanix Karbon, Red Hat OpenShift, Microsoft Azure Stack, and backup to NFS targets