OpenText Launches Webroot Business Management Console 6.0

April 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

OpenText™ announced the release of the new Webroot® Business Management Console that offers managed service providers (MSPs) and small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) a more streamlined and intuitive user experience when optimizing, executing and managing key layers of security.

The new Webroot Business Management Console provides a unified point of management across the Webroot business security portfolio including Webroot® Business Endpoint Protection, Webroot® DNS Protection and Webroot® Security Awareness Training. It has been engineered to provide two offerings catered to the distinct needs of MSPs and SMBs and is fully backwards compatible with the extensive ecosystem of integrations Webroot’s Unity API provides and tailored applications or reports already created.

The new Webroot Business Management Console features:

A new contemporary design including significant UX improvements for better overview of system status, actionable remediation workflow, and more granular visibility.

Greater administrator visibility of policy usage and easier management of site permissions

Significant improvements to site navigation, including new site-to-site navigation and important control options such as the ability to delete deactivated sites.

Automatic user error prevention blocks users from leaving pages without saving progress or acknowledging exit.

Webroot Security Awareness Training now supports the creation of distribution lists and the ability to customize training from the console for varying levels of cybersecurity education.

Improvements to Webroot® Evasion Shield, including a new patented and proprietary behavioral analysis engine, Webroot® Foreign Code Shield, that will be introduced this spring to significantly raise levels of threat detection, protection and prevention once enabled.