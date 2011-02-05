Kaspersky joins global call to stop cyberattacks on healthcare institutions

May 2020 by Kaspersky

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of global cybersecurity company Kaspersky, has signed an open letter to the world’s governments to take immediate and decisive action to stop cyberattacks on hospitals and healthcare and medical research facilities.

The global call, initiated by the Geneva-based CyberPeace Institute, has also been signed by Nobel Peace Prize laureates, former presidents, international organisation leaders and other high profile influencers.

Commenting on the joint letter, Eugene Kaspersky said: “Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve been continuously monitoring how cybercriminals have been exploiting the situation. Unfortunately, we’ve seen many cyberattacks on hospitals and health institutions in many countries, and we consider them to be terrorist attacks. As long as the coronavirus continues to cause serious social concerns, attackers will continue to use it for their own purposes. We’re doing what we can to help medical institutions during this pandemic. In March we made a decision to provide healthcare organizations with free fully-featured product licenses for six months. But we call on governments and international organizations to take more action and do everything possible to stop these terribly damaging, often life-threatening cyberattacks on medical institutions.”