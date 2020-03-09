Kardham Digital launched Kardham Cyber Building with Wallix fo the cybersecurity

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Kardham Digital, the Kardham Group’s subsidiary specializing in digital technologies applied to commercial real estate, launched the market’s first holistic offer dedicated to smart building, Kardham Cyber Building, on Thursday, March 5. Operating on the three pillars of the value chain (user journey, energy efficiency and cyber-protection of the building), it is part of Kardham Digital’s ambition to become a key operator in smart building by offering an integrated, responsible and sustainable approach to smart buildings and intelligent work environments. Kardham Digital has also announced a partnership with the French group Wallix, a software vendor specialising in the field of cyber security.

A solution to meet the challenges of the commercial real estate digital transformation

In recent years, the real estate industry has been undergoing a digital transformation, geared towards a revolution in uses and centred on services and intelligence at the heart of the building. To support its customers (public and private companies, major accounts, SMEs, start-ups, etc.), Kardham Digital, the first Digital Service Company dedicated to digital technologies applied to commercial real estate, has just launched Kardham Cyber Building, the first and only integrated offer on the market dedicated to smart building and capable of covering, addressing and operating the three pillars of the value chain: simplification of the user’s journey, energy management and cyber-security management of the building. Kardham Cyber Building thus ensures the qualification, engineering, production and operation of the solution combining smart office technologies (audiovisual installation of spaces/ software solutions), smart building technologies (IoT/Building Operating System, digital concierge services), and the managed cybersecurity services (design/operation/maintenance of a SOC - operational centre for the detection of security incidents) proposed by WALLIX Group.

An unprecedented partnership for the cyber-protection of tertiary buildings In the world of intelligent building, the promise of technology is equal to the threat. Technological advances are making it possible to build buildings that are more efficient and more intelligent but inherently more vulnerable. To meet the challenges of cybersecurity, Kardham Digital has joined forces with Wallix Group, European leader in cybersecurity software solutions and expert in identity, access and data protection. This partnership provides building users with trusted digital services with the ability to meet the regulatory requirements of IT risk management and personal data protection (GDPR). Wallix’s comprehensive cyber security solution turns intelligent buildings into a zone of mobility and trust. By relying on Wallix Bastion to control access to IT systems internally or remotely, on Wallix Trustelem to federate digital identities and on WALL4iOT to secure the convergence of IT and OT/IoT networks, Kardham Digital benefits from a global cybersecurity solution capable of supporting the digital transformation of its customers’ buildings in complete confidence. This solution also allows the permanent collection of data concerning the use of new intelligent building services and the connected objects in a big data. This data is then exploited through an analysis tool to detect security incidents and prevent potential attacks.