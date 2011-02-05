Silver Peak Completes FIPS 140-2 Security Validation Testing for the Business-driven Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN Edge Platform

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Silver Peak® delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, today announced the completion of Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) validation testing from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for the Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform.

Validation testing of the EdgeConnect extra-small (EC-XS), medium (EC-M) and extra-large (EC-XL) SD-WAN edge appliances was conducted by Advanced Data Security, an accredited FIPS and Common Criteria testing laboratory based in San Jose, California. Upon validation by the cryptographic module validation program (CMVP), these EdgeConnect appliances can be deployed by federal government agencies, including contracted service providers and other organizations that require stringent security standards to protect sensitive information.

About Advanced Data Security

Advanced Data Security, LLC is an independent, third party, accredited computer security laboratory. We conduct accredited FIPS 140-2 Testing, Common Criteria Evaluations, and Cryptographic Algorithm Testing. We are located at the center of Silicon Valley, in a close proximity to a number of high-tech companies. Our team members possess unique computer security knowledge and experience they acquired at leading computer security testing and evaluation laboratories and Silicon Valley’s premier software and hardware companies, including Hewlett-Packard, 3Com, HiFn, Cylink and others. For more information visit adseclab.com.