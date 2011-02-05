Juniper Networks Named a Leader and Highest in Ability to Execute in Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure by Gartner

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced that Juniper Networks (Mist Systems) was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. In the most recent report, published just over a year after the Juniper acquisition of Mist Systems and just four years since the Mist platform first shipped, the company, for its combined Juniper wired/wireless portfolio, driven by Mist AI, is positioned highest for execution in the report.

“In our opinion, this report validates the unique advantages of the Juniper AI-Driven Enterprise, including rich AIOps functionality and proactive self-driving automation for optimized user experiences,” said Jeff Aaron, VP of Enterprise Marketing at Juniper. “Furthermore, we believe that by recognizing Juniper (Mist) as a strong influencer and voice in the market with top scores for execution, to us, the report properly positions Juniper (Mist) as a true game changer in the business-critical wired/wireless industry.”

Juniper continues to see strong momentum in the wired/wireless access space, including 100% year-over-year growth in new wireless logos and 180% year-over-year growth in wireless bookings in Q3 2020. In addition, Juniper had a record Q3 2020 quarter for campus and branch switching revenue, which was up 19% year-over-year (compared to negative growth for most of the industry). This is the latest in a series of noteworthy Gartner distinctions for the larger Juniper enterprise portfolio. In July 2020, Juniper was named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center and Cloud Networking for a third year in a row.