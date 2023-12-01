Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Global Security Mag est un magazine trimestriel sur le thème de la sécurité logique et physique publié et diffusé à 5.000 exemplaires.

Notre revue est une source d’information indispensable à tous les acteurs de la filière sécurité. Elle est destinée à tous les professionnels de la sécurité informatique et physique : RSSI, Risk Manager, DSI, Administrateurs Réseaux, etc. dans les entreprises et administrations de toute taille...

Notre publication propose un résumé de tous les articles en anglais.

Le magazine est aussi diffusé en version PDF.