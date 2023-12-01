Juin 2024
décembre 2023 par Marc Jacob
3 - 6 juin - Vienne (Autriche)
MAAWG General Meeting
3 - 6 juin - Wilmington, NC (USA)
Techno Security & Forensics Investigations Conference
& Mobile Forensics World
https://www.technosecurity.us/mb
4 - 5 juin - Paris
Paris Cyber Week
4 - 6 juin - Cannes (France)
DataCloud Europe
Renseignements :
E-mail : enquiries@datacentres.com
https://events.broad-group.com/event/a4ba77f1-52e2-4570-a6f5-d442cd3eca93/summary
4 - 6 juin - Londres (UK)
Infosecurity Europe
ExCeL London
Renseignements : Reed Exhibitions UK
Tél. : +44 (0)20 8271 2130
E-mail : infosecurity.helpline@reedexpo.co.uk
www.infosec.co.uk
5 - 6 juin - Londres (UK)
GEO Business
5 - 6 juin - Santa-Clara - CA (USA)
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo
www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/
5 - 7 juin - Rennes (France)
SSTIC
11 - 12 juin - Galgary (Canada)
CS4CA Canada
12 - 14 juin- Tokyo (Japon)
Interop Japan
www.interop.jp
18 - 20 juin - Le Mans
Congrès National SSI Santé
Renseignements : secretaire@apssis.com
www.apssis.com
19 - 20 juin - Londres (UK)
SCTX - Counter Terror Expo
Lieu : ExCel London
Contact : Nicola Greenaway
Tel. : + 44 (0) 208 542 9090
Fax : + 44 (0) 208 542 9191
E-mail : ngreenaway@niche-events.com
https://ctexpo.co.uk/
27 juin - Paris
Diner du Cercle de la sécurité
www.lecercle.biz
27 - 28 juin - Luxembourg
ICT Spring 2024