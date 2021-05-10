Jamf announces intent to acquire Wandera

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

As an Apple-first provider of unified cloud security, Wandera expands Jamf’s security offering for the enterprise. Building on Jamf’s existing capabilities, Wandera adds Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), mobile threat defense and data policy features to ensure mobile workers can simply and safely access the network resources they need while complying with organizational policies and reducing mobile charges. This acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams confidently protect the devices, data and applications used by a mobile workforce, while extending the intended Apple experience through the most robust and scalable Apple Enterprise Management platform in the market.

The consumerization of IT and strong demand for Apple continues to proliferate Apple devices in the enterprise. According to IDC’s 2020 U.S. enterprise survey, the average penetration of macOS devices is around 23%, compared with 17% in 2019. Additionally, iPhone devices account for 49% of the smartphone installed base among enterprises, while iPad devices make up the majority of tablets used in business. As a result of this growth, Apple devices are now a bigger target for security threats. Additionally, according to Gartner’s Market Guide for ZNTA, “recent movements to largely remote workforces have accelerated the adoption of ZTNA to address hardware and bandwidth limitations of traditional Virtual Private Network (VPN) access.” In the report, Gartner predicts that by 2023, 60% of enterprises will phase out their VPNs in favor of a ZTNA solution.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Jamf will acquire Wandera for total consideration of $400 million, subject to customary adjustments, including working capital, indebtedness, closing cash on hand and transaction expenses. The total consideration consists of an initial payment of $350 million at close and deferred consideration of $50 million to be paid in $25 million increments on October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including required U.S. regulatory approvals.