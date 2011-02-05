Invicti Security Is Named in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security™, a global innovator in web application security, announced that it has been recognized for the first time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing with its Netsparker and Acunetix products. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Both products were also named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Security Testing, as reviewed by customers.

One of only fourteen vendors selected for the Magic Quadrant this year, Invicti is changing the way web applications are secured. Netsparker and Acunetix empower security organizations to scale their impact through intelligent automation, 50+ integrations, and a proprietary approach to proof of exploit. Invicti’s uniquely orchestrated Application Security Testing platform, which includes DAST, IAST and dynamic SCA, delivers comprehensive scanning, reduces false positives, and eases remediation by pinpointing where a vulnerability is introduced.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.