Ping Identity Wins Best Identity Management Solution From SC Awards Europe 2021

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced its Ping Intelligent Identity™ Platform has been named the Best Identity Management Solution by the 2021 SC Awards Europe. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform helps enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and personalized, streamlined user experiences that enable customers and employees to easily access important information from anywhere, anytime.

The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform offers a complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution allowing large enterprises to deliver seamless and secure online experiences to customers and employees. Ping uniquely helps organizations navigate the critical digital transformation step of transitioning to the cloud by providing flexible options for hybrid IT environments, ultimately enabling a more centralized and scalable identity experience.

“Winning the SC Award is especially rewarding after a year when a global pandemic forced organizations to enable their workforce to effectively work remotely and to provide seamless online experiences to customers nearly overnight,” said Emma Maslen, VP and general manager of Ping Identity, EMEA & APAC. “I’m extremely proud of our team’s ability to support our customer’s real-time digital transformation and zero trust initiatives during such a critical time in IT history.”

SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. This year the SC Awards received a record number of entries, making the competition fierce and the winners all the more worthy of celebration. The SC Media Awards recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.

