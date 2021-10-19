Invicti Security Announces $625 million Growth Investment Led by Summit Partners

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security announced that it has signed a definitive agreement for a $625 million investment led by global growth equity investor Summit Partners. The new financing will support Invicti’s continued growth and product development initiatives. Summit will join forces with Turn/River Capital, which first invested in Invicti in 2017 and will remain a significant shareholder going forward.

Invicti aims to address a critical need among enterprises and public sector organizations: to secure hundreds or even thousands of web applications with constrained teams. With its Acunetix and Netsparker product lines, the company’s software is designed to enable organizations to scan their entire web footprint for vulnerabilities and facilitate remediation through integration into developer workflows. Invicti’s solutions are recognized for their industry-leading accuracy, scalability to the entire web attack surface, and automation that significantly reduces the need for manual work by security and development teams.

This investment comes during a period of significant growth for Invicti. The company has added 700 new customers in the last twelve months and is on track to grow annual recurring revenues (ARR) by more than 60% in 2021. Invicti currently serves more than 3,100 customers worldwide and has scanned more than 800,000 websites to date. Invicti was included in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, recognized by G2 as a Momentum Leader for its Acunetix and Netsparker products, and received a 2021 Globee Award for Cyber Security Global Excellence.

Joanne Yuan, Partner at Turn/River Capital, added, “We are proud to have supported Invicti and its team since 2017 through a tremendous growth journey amid soaring enterprise demand for full application security coverage. We are excited to reinvest into this partnership alongside Summit, reaffirm our conviction in the opportunity ahead and help to further accelerate the company’s growth. Details of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter, subject to standard closing conditions. Summit Partners was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Ernst & Young. Turn/River and Invicti were advised by William Blair, Orrick and PwC.