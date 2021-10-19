Picus Security closes $24m Series B funding

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Picus Security announced the completion of its $24 million Series B funding round. The investment is led by Turkven with participation from existing investor, Earlybird Venture Capital, as well as cyber security veteran, Nathan Dornbrook. The round brings Picus’ total funding to $33 million and will be used to help accelerate the company’s expansion in North America as well as across EMEA and APAC.

The Picus Complete Security Control Validation Platform simulates real-world cyber threats, including ransomware and APT groups, to enable enterprises to continuously assess and improve the effectiveness of their security controls. The platform includes more than 11,000 attacks and 70,000 actionable mitigations, and is updated daily to reflect the latest adversarial techniques and behaviors.

Established in 2013, Picus is recognized by Frost & Sullivan as one of the most innovative vendors in the Breach and Attack Simulation market[1] and is the highest-rated BAS company based on reviews submitted to Gartner Peer Insights[2]. With the support of its channel and managed services partners, Picus’s international business has grown 400% since 2019.

Earlier this year, research and advisory firm Gartner identified BAS as one of its top security and risk trends[3] - one that is only set to continue as security teams struggle to stay on top of operations and protect a larger attack surface.

As security teams and business leaders shift from a reactive to a proactive approach to security, Picus Security has introduced its Purple Academy. Purple Academy offers free online training to help learners of all levels improve their knowledge of the latest cyber-attack methods and defense strategies. To date, more than 4,500 students in 160 countries have completed courses.