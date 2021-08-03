Introducing Oracle Verrazzano Enterprise Container Platform

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Benefits of using Oracle Verrazzano include:

• Improving application developer productivity and accelerating innovation By adopting containers and container management technologies, and by adopting the design principles of DevOps and cloud-native application development, you can decrease deployment times, increase application uptime, and spend more developer time solving business problems. Verrazzano takes this a step further with an assembled and automated complementary technology stack that further reduces time needed to roll out and manage your applications on Day 1, Day 2, and Day 102.

• Modernizing your existing applications using your choice of microservices or traditional WebLogic Server application technologies within each business application.

Oracle Verrazzano builds on the Oracle WebLogic Kubernetes Toolkit by enabling you to easily move your application to containers and to Kubernetes, and to automate the deployment of the WebLogic Kubernetes Operator, provisioning of a WebLogic domain, configuring access to the application, and collecting metrics and log records for the domain and application.

• Realize cloud native benefits without lock-in. Oracle Verrazzano provides a cloud-neutral approach to achieve the same automation, observability, and lifecycle benefits for all of your container applications, regardless of where you are deploying your applications: on-premises, on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or on other public clouds.

Oracle Verrazzano Enterprise Container Platform is a curated collection of open source components that are provisioned as an opinionated stack designed to provide the following features:

• Intelligent workload management across Kubernetes clusters running in the cloud or on-premises with automatic provisioning of select operators, creation of Kubernetes objects, application modeling for advanced deployment scenarios, and extended features for WebLogic, Coherence, and Helidon workloads. The result is reduced operational overhead, portability across clouds, and increased flexibility for managing containerized applications.

• Automated, built-in observability for system and application components, including metrics and log collection from all managed workloads, and pre-configured dashboards, which reduces overhead and improves application manageability and up time.

• Application lifecycle management with optimized cross-cluster updates with DevOps and GitOps enablement, which also reduces overhead and improves uptime.

• Polyglot workload enablement with built-in application handling for Java and non-Java applications. A single DevOps platform for all of your container applications reduces complexity and overhead, and promotes standardization.

• Kubernetes infrastructure management with deep visibility and management of underlying Kubernetes clusters, which enables faster problem detection and root cause analysis.

• Multi-level platform security with protection for network traffic, system components, and application components to reduce overhead and risk.

• Cross-cloud consistency. With Verrazzano, you get a consistent platform for container applications that you can run on-premises, in Oracle Cloud, and in third party clouds. It uses popular open source technologies such as Prometheus and Grafana, making it is easy to adopt and work into your workflows with reduced management overhead and reduced adoption costs.

Getting Started with Oracle Verrazzano Enterprise Container Platform

The easiest way to get started with Verrazzano is to install the Verrazzano platform operator in your Kubernetes cluster, and then apply an installation profile (e.g., dev or prod), which is passed as a Kubernetes custom resource to the operator. Quick start instructions are available at https://verrazzano.io/docs/quickstart/. If you don’t have access to a full-blown Kubernetes environment, you can run on KIND or MiniKube.

Deploying Applications with Oracle Verrazzano

Oracle Verrazzano uses the Open Application Model specification so that developers can create container applications that are agnostic to the environment in which they will run. Application operators can then assemble those applications and provide environment-specific traits and scopes when deploying the applications. All of this is driven by DevOps- and GitOps-friendly yaml files.

Open Application Model is a community-driven specification aimed at improving developer productivity and application portability. Oracle extended the specification in Verrazzano for Oracle WebLogic Server, Oracle Coherence, and Helidon applications. For each of these application types, Verrazzano determines the distinct application handling required, and deploys additional operators and other resources as needed.

When you deploy an application in Verrazzano, the system automatically takes the following actions:

• Distributes Kubernetes custom resources for the application to the cluster where the application will be deployed.

• Creates namespaces for the application.

• Copies secrets to the namespace.

• For Oracle WebLogic Server domains and Oracle Coherence clusters, deploys required operators and passes custom resources to the operators. For other applications, the system creates a Kubernetes deployment and a Kubernetes service.

• Creates network policies in the Istio service mesh.

• Creates an ingress into the service mesh.

• Sets up metric and log record transfers to the Verrazzano observability stack.