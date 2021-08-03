BT launches new Managed Security Service

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

BT launched its new Managed Security Service, to help UK businesses and the public sector better protect themselves from the escalating number and sophistication of cyber threats.

The overnight shift to remote and hybrid working prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic has led to more employees and connected devices accessing sensitive data from remote locations. As a result, businesses have found themselves struggling to keep on top of effective cyber security measures, as they grapple with the challenge of managing complex security architectures while facing a lack of skilled resource.

This had led to a sharp rise in phishing scams and ransomware in the UK, with roughly two-thirds of mid-large businesses reporting a cyber-crime over the last 12 months. The latest figures are backed by the new research from UK Government, which has found that UK businesses suffer a cyber-attack every 45 seconds.

In response, BT is stepping up its commitment to protect UK firms by extending its market-leading cyber security expertise. BT’s team of 3,000 security specialists already provides security solutions to governments and businesses across the globe, including some of the world’s best-known brands, as well as protecting its infrastructure and networks against 6,500 cyber-attacks a day. BT’s new Managed Security Service builds on its existing suite of solutions for Enterprise customers to help them navigate and manage the rapidly evolving cyber security landscape so that they can focus on running their business.

The service provides customers with proactive monitoring that immediately identifies suspicious activity in a customer’s IT environment and blocks threats and attacks before they happen. As UK businesses continue to migrate towards cloud solutions, BT’s Managed Security Service also monitors both on-premises and cloud infrastructure to manage risk more effectively, regardless of how employees connect; to offices, to mobile staff, to the cloud, or across multiple locations globally.

The new service is delivered by a dedicated BT security team and backed by products and services from a range of market-leading security providers including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto and IBM. Underpinned by BT’s award winning fixed and mobile network, the new cyber security capability will support businesses with greater levels of security and resilience at every level. This means businesses can better protect their customers’ data, re-gain the confidence to embrace new technology, drive digital transformation and focus on growing their business.

Dean Terry, MD of BT Enterprise’s Corporate and Public Sector unit says: “As we’ve seen recently, cyber criminals continue to cash in on the pandemic, targeting a number of mid to large businesses with ransomware threats. Many organisations have had to radically change how they manage operations and data over the past 18 months, so it’s critical that they adopt cyber security solutions which provide visibility and protections across their entire estate.”