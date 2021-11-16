Intrinsic ID and Rambus Raise the Bar for Hardware Security with Integration of PUF Technology and Rambus Root of Trust

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Intrinsic ID, the provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP announced the availability of integrated solutions that combine the Intrinsic ID PUF technology with Rambus Root of Trust security cores. Customers will now be able to seamlessly implement the Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey® hardware IP with Rambus Root of Trust Solutions to ensure broader coverage of both data and hardware security in their chip designs.

The burden from attacks on connected devices experienced by many industries and our society has become so significant that industries and governments alike are taking action to increase device security. The strongest form of security for semiconductor devices is to implement a hardware Root of Trust on which all secure operations of a system rely. The Root of Trust contains and protects the keys used for all cryptographic operations, it enables secure boot, and therefore it provides trust for the entire system.

“As the number of threats grows with each passing day, it’s imperative that security be anchored in hardware to provide the highest level of data and device protection,” said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of Security IP at Rambus. “As more companies look to add PUF technology to their secure hardware architecture, we are very pleased to offer easy-to-integrate solutions that combine Intrinsic ID’s PUF IP with our Root of Trust security cores.”

QuiddiKey IP can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance systems-on-chip, to secure the products with device-unique cryptographic keys. QuiddiKey uses the inherently random start-up values of SRAM as a PUF, which generates the entropy required in a strong hardware Root of Trust. QuiddiKey IP can be used with any foundry and any process-node technology and has been deployed and proven in hundreds of millions of devices certified by NIST, EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.

Providing a hardware-based foundation for security, Rambus offers a catalog of robust Root of Trust solutions, ranging from richly featured military-grade co-processors to highly compact state machines. With a breadth of solutions applicable from the data center to Internet of Things (IoT) devices, Rambus has a Root of Trust solution for almost every application. Rambus Root of Trust solutions protect against a wide range of attacks with state-of-the-art anti-tamper and security techniques.