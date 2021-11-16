GuardKnox and Carota Partner to Offer End-to-End OTA and Cybersecurity Solutions

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

GuardKnox, an automotive technology company building high-performance, secure-by-design products for the next generation of mobility, and Carota, a global one-stop Over-The-Air (OTA) upgrade and remote diagnostic full solution provider, today announced their collaboration to deliver seamless OTA update capabilities for car manufacturers using secure end-to-end communication. Carota’s OTA solutions, integrated with GuardKnox’s deterministic in-vehicle cybersecurity Communication Lockdown™ methodology, will empower Carota’s OEM customers and usher in the next generation of secure, connected and autonomous vehicles.

As the next generation of mobility takes shape, OTA updates serve as an efficient and seamless way for OEMs to offer vehicle software and firmware updates. With Carota OTA capabilities, OEMs can remotely deliver new functionalities, features enhancements and security patches to improve the driving experience and vehicle’s safety. Additionally, the patented Carota Delta Technology reduces the size of the update package by up to 95%, shortens the update process, and saves on communication costs.

GuardKnox has pioneered a patented approach for vehicle networks that uses the secure SOA solution to enable any Electronic Control Unit (ECU), High Performance Computer (HPC) or Domain Controller to serve as a vehicle-wide computing platform. By integrating secure SOA capabilities into ECUs, GuardKnox can maximize the functionality, security and safety of connected and autonomous vehicles while lowering the complexity of developing software and services that will customize vehicles and generate new revenue streams for OEMs and third parties. In addition, GuardKnox expedites the development of software, enables a wider range of functionalities, and lowers both development and software maintenance costs. The Carota one-stop OTA solution will operate alongside the GuardKnox SOA platform and be a secure landing point enabling updates to be safely rolled out across the entire vehicle.