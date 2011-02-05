Interserve hit by cyber attacks - Comment from an Opentext company Webroot

May 2020 by Kelvin Murray, Senior Threat Research Analyst at Webroot

Interserve, which is one of a handful of “strategic suppliers” to the Government and maintains a number of schools and hospitals as well as transport networks such as the London Underground, is recovering from a cyberattack which took place over the weekend that may have seen the details of up to 100,000 people stolen.

Kelvin Murray, Senior Threat Research Analyst at Webroot:

“Unfortunately, health and education sectors are common targets for cybercriminals throughout Covid-19. The inherent weakness in their cybersecurity is one factor, but the value in their data is another. In this case, hospital data can be used in insurance fraud, drug prescription forgery, extortion or as a means to enable future attacks on the service or the individual victims. The sheer size and scope of the healthcare industry and the fact that the public sector uses many contractors and outside parties makes it a difficult task to admin and secure. Likewise, in education, we have seen valuable research being a constant target in recent years.

Both sectors are particularly vulnerable to ransomware, but the biggest concern here is the use of stolen data as a means to enable further attacks. It is much easier to fool victims with a phishing email once you know details about them and their colleagues. Hence, to mitigate future attacks and build cyber resilience, organisations and individuals need to ensure that adequate defences are in place. Secondly, data must always be backed up, so systems can be restored if needed. As well as good practices, these sectors need a cultural and institutional change with regard to cybersecurity to stop them suffering disproportionately to other organisations.”