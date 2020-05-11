Pitney Bowes has been hit by ransomware for the second time in six months - Comment from an Opentext company Webroot

May 2020 by Kelvin Murray, Senior Threat Research Analyst at Webroot

Pitney Bowes, a $3 billion by revenue e-commerce and shipping technology provider, has been hit by ransomware for the second time in six months. The security incident was disclosed yesterday after the Maze ransomware group claimed online that it was able to breach and encrypt the company’s network.