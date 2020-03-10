Infosys Wingspan to Drive Learning Experience for Siemens

March 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Infosys announced that it has been selected by Siemens to deploy Wingspan, Infosys’ Digital Learning and Talent Transformation Platform. The company-wide deployment will provide employees a personalized learning experience and make it possible for them, among many other useful features, to track their progress and successes.

Siemens is on a digital transformation journey and has become one of the biggest software companies in the world over the last 10 years. To maintain and extend market leadership, new digital technologies like AI, IoT, Automation, Cyber Security or Additive Manufacturing are critical for Siemens’ and its customers long-term success. It’s vital for every employee at Siemens to get easy access to upskilling and reskilling opportunities. Infosys will support Siemens to stay ahead of the curve through a highly effective learning experience platform, while leveraging and simplifying the existing learning technology ecosystem.

Infosys Wingspan will provide a next generation, cloud-based talent and learning experience platform with features like mobile access to enable learning anytime and anywhere. It will use AI-powered search through concepts like topic spiders, navigators and personalized homepages to create a powerful and personalized interface for employees. The platform, which is named My Learning World at Siemens, will be a single-entry point to access learning content across multiple sources (internal and external), thereby leveraging investments in existing systems.

Thomas Leubner, Chief Learning Officer, Siemens AG, said, “Digitalization is at the core of our strategy for the future. We are excited to have found an effective partner in Infosys who can support us to further improve our employee’s growth journey with My Learning World. This is an important partnership for Siemens, and we look forward to a new learning experience for our employees.”