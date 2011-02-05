National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain Enhanced Productivity of Employees with Matrix Time-Attendance Solution

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Industry: BFSI

Customer Name: National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain

Locations: 14+ Location across UAE

Devices: VEGA FAX

Users: 500+

Applications: Matrix Time-Attendance Solution for Quick Salary Processing by Eliminating Manual Calculations

Company Profile:

National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (the Bank) is a Public Shareholding Company incorporated in Umm Al Qaiwain by Amiri Decree Number (1) on January 5, 1982, issued by His Highness, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and commenced its operations with effect from August 1, 1982. The Local government of Umm Al Qaiwain is the largest shareholder and promoter of the bank. The bank is engaged in providing retail and corporate banking services through a network of 14 branches in U.A.E. The Bank carries out Islamic banking operations through Islamic Banking window established in 2005 across its branch network.

Challenges:

They were searching for a fool-proof solution that would help them in managing the Time-Attendance and overtime calculation. With offices spread over 14 locations in UAE, management of attendance data was a daunting task. Thus, centralized attendance data management and maintaining a complete record of their employees were a part of their key requirements. Moreover, their payroll processing deployed a software - RAMCO, wherein the attendance data was manually entered.

Solution:

After a comprehensive discussion with the customer, Matrix offered a centralized platform - COSEC CENTRA, to manage all the data centrally. Door controllers - COSEC VEGA FAX installed in all the office entrances. These door controllers are integrated with the central platform that pushes the event data to the server. Furthermore, the Matrix platform is integrated with the payroll system - Ramco. All manual work for report generation was eliminated outrightly, simplifying the salary procedure.

Results:

After implementing Matrix solutions, NBQ witnessed drastic changes while following their processes. Effortless attendance management of multiple locations from the Head Office was prominently one of them. The shift allocation and shift correction processes were streamlined. Their solution included some advanced features like customized attendance policy formation and real item alert on attendance related event & auto-scheduled reporting.

This, in turn, ensured efficient employee database management improving productivity.

Products and Solutions Offered:

COSEC VEGA FAX

A complete Time-Attendance and Access Control solution with a blend of aesthetics, size, connectivity, reliability and ease-of-use. Designed for large enterprises with multi-location organizations.

COSEC CENTRA PLT

A web-enabled application server that controls the entire system from anywhere in the world. It is the heart of the entire solution and acts as a bridge between applications and the devices.

COSEC CENTRA TAM

An enterprise-grade solution, designed for organizations the Time-Attendance and Leave Management processes like recording entries and exits, salary processing, etc.