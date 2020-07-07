Informatica Acquires Compact Solutions

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced it has acquired Compact Solutions LLC to bring expanded metadata management to the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform™, powered by the CLAIRE™ AI engine. The acquisition strengthens Informatica’s current leadership in metadata-driven AI and automation and extends capabilities that enable Informatica customers to catalog and govern virtually all types of enterprise data, including complex enterprise systems (e.g. mainframe), multi-vendor ETL, hand-coded scripts, and BI tools, in addition to databases, applications, data warehouses and data lakes. Using Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog with the advanced metadata connectivity from Compact Solutions accelerates analytics, data governance, privacy and data warehouse modernization initiatives by understanding and prioritizing all data and how it should be processed and migrated.