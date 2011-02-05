StarLeaf achieves HIPAA compliance certification

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

StarLeaf, the global video meeting provider has achieved HIPAA compliance (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996), reaffirming its commitment to delivering security-first communication solutions in healthcare. This achievement allows StarLeaf to enter into a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with US healthcare organizations to deliver HIPAA compliant solutions that guarantee health information is protected at all times.

The HIPAA federal law requires the majority of US healthcare plans and providers to protect the privacy and security of the health information they manage and process. With COVID-19 reinforcing the need for reduced contact between individuals and digital transformation for traditional organizations, never has there been such a need for infrastructure that enables seamless, secure, remote consultations.

StarLeaf’s video, audio and data sharing solutions can be used by healthcare organizations in a multitude of different ways. From providing prescriptions and test results, to virtual Telehealth visits, patients can be connected with medical staff without either person having to leave their home or office.

Customer data is encrypted with industry compliant, robust cryptographic methods, in transit and at rest, and remains under control of the healthcare organization and within their defined jurisdiction at all times. Additionally, all calls made through StarLeaf are in real-time, meaning no residual footprint is left on StarLeaf infrastructure. Security-first is part of StarLeaf’s engineering ethos, built into the products, as is demonstrated by achieving ISO /IEC 27001 certification, one of the most stringent international information security standards, and a data jurisdiction guarantee, enabling customers to remain in control of their data. These are mores examples of why healthcare organizations can trust StarLeaf to handle highly sensitive patient information.