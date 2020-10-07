Infoblox Inc. announced the appointment of Ashraf Sheet as Director of Channel for Europe, Middle East and Africa

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announced the appointment of Ashraf Sheet as Director of Channel for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company also unveiled new incentives, business development resources and expanded professional services to help channel partners in the region sell more, learn more and add more value for new and existing customers.

Sheet is an industry veteran who in his former role as Infoblox’s Regional Director of Middle East & Africa (MEA) grew the regional business by 25% year-over-year.

As part of the business strategy, Sheet will focus on expanding Infoblox’s footprint into new markets. A key focus area will be focused on the company’s pivot to SaaS and supporting existing partners in this transition, as well as potentially looking to new partnerships that offer expanded coverage or capability. A key focus area will also be on recruiting partners that specialise in cloud and security – two important markets for the company.

Infoblox is also investing in a dedicated team of business development specialists skilled in helping partners grow their business with existing customers. Additionally, Infoblox has expanded its professional services programme to EMEA partners. This will enable partners to invest in professional services capabilities, which will open up new revenue streams.

Infoblox is also extending sales incentives to its partner community designed to increase partner revenue:

• An additional double-digit percentage off the net contract value for new customer wins approved through Infoblox’s deal registration programme

• Extending Infoblox’s triple play incentive, which rewards partners for new customer wins and doubles down on plans with partners spanning sales, business development and marketing

• Special incentives and loyalty pricing for incremental customer deals including technology refreshes and remote work deployments that enable the borderless enterprise

Additionally, Infoblox is debuting a series of fireside chats and workshops with its c-suite, channel leaders, solutions engineers and industry influencers focused on digital transformation and security. The company is also expanding its live and on-demand training modules, which tackle the industry’s hottest trends. These events are free of charge for Infoblox partners and prospects to attend.

To help partners engage with mid-market customers, the company has introduced go-to-market collateral covering three customer imperatives – visibility, security and edge.

Mohammed Al-Moneer, Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Infoblox, will be taking over Sheet’s previous role.