Juhani Hintikka appointed President and CEO of F-Secure Corporation

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Juhani Hintikka as new President and CEO, effective 1 November, 2020. Hintikka is a dynamic and accomplished leader with a proven track record of building global business growth in complex environments. He has held leadership roles in various industries such as telecommunications, software and materials handling and has board experience from aviation and construction sectors. Samu Konttinen, the previous President and CEO of F-Secure Corporation, has resigned to pursue a leadership opportunity outside the company.

During his time as CEO of Comptel from 2011-2017, Hintikka turned the business around and grew Comptel’s market capitalization significantly. In the past three years he has been closely involved with software, enterprise SaaS, IoT security and AI and worked as an advisor and independent investor in several of these areas.

In June 2016, Konttinen became the CEO of F-Secure and led F-Secure through a critical period of transition. Under his leadership F-Secure did several acquisitions to grow from a pure endpoint protection vendor to a company with a comprehensive cyber security solution and services portfolio. Konttinen indicated earlier to the Board that he was considering stepping down from his role. F-Secure’s Board of Directors conducted a successor search which concluded with Hintikka’s appointment.