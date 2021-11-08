Infoblox Appoints Mansoor AlShalahi as Country Manager for Saudi Arabia

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc announced the appointment of Mansoor AlShalahi as Country Manager for Saudi Arabia. In this role, Mansoor will develop channel strategies to lead the sales and presales teams to establish and expand the customer base in Saudi across all sectors, while also enhancing strategic partnerships and alliances with local and global security, networking and cloud vendors.

Mansoor has over 15 years of ICT industry experience, working with leading companies such as Hewlett-Packard, Oracle, F5 Networks, Dell Technologies, as well as experience leading one of STC Solutions’ business units. With extensive exposure to a wide range of customers in Saudi Arabia’s public and private markets, he has developed holistic expertise in effecting digital transformation and has led many successful projects including the creation and enablement of SaaS solutions for local service providers and other entities in the Saudi market. He also has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.