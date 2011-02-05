Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Integrates Darkbeam’s Cyber Risk Ratings into Rizikon

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Dark Beam Ltd (“Darkbeam”), to integrate Darkbeam’s cyber risk audits into its online supplier assurance and third-party risk management platform, Rizikon.

Darkbeam’s instant digital risk audits will give Rizikon customers a real-time cyber risk rating as part of the overall third-party assurance assessment on the platform. This additional functionality will help organisations to further minimise the threat of their digital ecosystem being exploited via their supply chain and supplier relationships. Rizikon users will be able to see the headline cyber risk rating on each supplier’s scorecard, with the option of a more detailed cyber risk rating scan as either a one-time purchase or as part of their Rizikon subscription.

Rizikon Assurance improves the scalability, security and auditability of third-party assurance and due diligence through its automated, centralised and encrypted platform. It puts an organisation in control of managing risks in its supply chain and the financial, regulatory, and reputational risks they indirectly carry. Rizikon contains standard questionnaires on subjects such as cyber security, GDPR, supplier on-boarding, modern slavery, and anti-bribery & corruption. Customers can also create their own question sets and scoring approaches, enabling a 360-degree view of supply chain risk and third-party risk in a single pane of glass.