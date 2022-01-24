Inetum steps up its presence and expertise on the Microsoft offer in Africa with the acquisition of the HLi Consulting subsidiary in Tunisia and Morocco

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

As part of its strategic plan UPSCALE23, the IT services and solutions Inetum announces the acquisition of HLi Consulting in Tunisia and Morocco. HLi Consulting is an integrator of the CRP Dynamics solution in Africa, and the transaction is a significant one for the Microsoft solutions market. The Inetum group, which is present in 26 countries, incorporates top players in the digital ecosystem to consolidate its consulting and integration capacity on customer-relationship management solutions such as CRM Dynamics, and to allow its clients to make the most of the digital flow.

Inetum takes the best players in the local digital ecosystem on board to address its clients’ needs and bring quality information-system strategy and management consulting to the market. The acquisition of HLi Consulting will contribute to the almost exponential growth of Microsoft services that are one of the pillars of Inetum’s strategic plan, UPSCALE23.

HLi Consulting, leader in CRM Dynamics integration in Africa

HLi Consulting has for more than 18 years succeeded in developing strong and extensive technological expertise in consulting and the integration of CRM solutions such as CRM Dynamics, supporting its clients in a variety of business sectors like banking, insurance, car manufacturing, pharmaceutics, and education. Today, HLi Consulting in Tunisia and Morocco is a key player in the implementation of digital solutions for customer relationship management in Africa.

HLi Consulting has built up business expertise and strong knowledge of customer-relationship issues and challenges. Their approach guarantees a 360° strategy for informed management. Through phased and ordered implementation, HLi Consulting improves the user experience while adapting to heterogeneous environments.

A new stage for Inetum in its UPSCALE23 strategy

Inetum will roll out this unique and comprehensive value proposition that is in line with its UPSCALE23 strategy in all African countries where the IT services provider is present. With the acquisition of the leading integrator of the Dynamics 365 solution in Africa, Inetum is stepping up its capacities on the Microsoft CRM offer to help companies improve their sales efficiency, digitalise their customer journeys, and provide better service thanks to advanced reporting tools.

Inetum – an established presence in Africa

Inetum has been present on the African continent for several years, in six countries – Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, and Tunisia. With a human capital of over 1,000 consultants, the IT services provider addresses the needs of a wide range of organisations in all sectors – Telecom, Public Sector, Industry, Financial Services, Energy, Retail, and Transport. In Africa, the Group conducts a sustainable, inclusive strategy that lies at the heart of its global growth, with a logic of proximity. Digital technology is an opportunity for the economy of this fast-developing continent. The annual Africa Digital Management Award (ADMA) competition and the opening of an Inetum FabLab in Casablanca are proof of this engagement.

Founded in 2004, HLi Consulting in Tunisia and Morocco is the leader in the integration of the CRM Dynamics solution in Africa. As a partner to numerous corporate clients, HLi Consulting is an all-round player in innovative technology integration and consulting in Tunisia, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, and has for more than 18 years developed technological and business expertise in CRM solution integration and consulting, in particular for CRM Dynamics. Microsoft’s CRM solution Dynamics 365 enables companies to reinforce their sales performance, digitalise their customer journeys, provide better and more efficient service, and develop their local and international renown through relevant marketing campaigns.