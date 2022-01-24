ArmorCode Adds $8M in Seed Funding

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

ArmorCode announced it has secured an additional $8 million in seed financing led by Cervin Ventures with participation from Sierra Ventures that lead the previous round of funding, Tau Ventures, and several prominent Cybersecurity leaders, including founders of Demisto and RedLock, bringing the total seed round to $11 million. The company will use these new funds to extend its AppSecOps platform capabilities and expand the company’s go-to-market efforts.

The ArmorCode AppSecOps platform is the 10X AppSec Force Multiplier™ that enables organizations to ship securely and ship fast. Providing security and development teams with the visibility, actionable insights, automation, and integration needed to build, deliver and scale an effective and efficient AppSec program across the entire organization, while reducing cyber risks and exposure. After launching in 2020, the company has received tremendous response from the market, signing up customers such as Guardant Health, and Shutterfly.

Today’s AppSec teams, outnumbered by as much as 100:1 by developers, depend on a collection of point security products and siloed manual processes. This leaves them struggling to gain the visibility, insight, and process scale needed to identify and protect the always changing and ever-growing application risk surface. ArmorCode is the only platform that enables organizations to scale Application Security Posture, Compliance and Vulnerability Management, and DevSecOps Workflow Automation all from a single platform.

• A Single AppSecOps Platform combining AppSec Posture Management, DevSecOps Workflow Automation, Vulnerability Management, and Continuous Compliance in a single solution.

• 360° DevSecOps Ecosystem Integration; with out of the box integrations with over 80 security, development, and operational products and systems

• No-Code DevSecOps Workflow and SLA Automation; enabling the creation, sharing, management and tracking of SLAs and automated DevSecOps workflows to effectively “Shift Left” and scale AppSec success

• An Extensive and Extensible AppSec Knowledge Base; to scale best practices to all developers and AppSec team members