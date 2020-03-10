IDEMIA Joins Kantara Board of Directors

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Six new members joined Kantara Initiative including IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identity, it was announced today. IDEMIA is joining Kantara as a member and accepted a seat on the Kantara Board of Directors. Other organizations joining Kantara include: Easy Dynamics Corporation, Folio Technologies Ltd., Microsoft, Neocapita Security Consulting Pty. Ltd and Turning Point Corporation.

Over the last decade, Kantara has led the global effort in developing best practice and trust schemes in the digital identity and privacy space with the goal of building trustworthy networks and ensuring people have control of their own data through specification and conformance scheme development.