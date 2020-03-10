AgilePQ announced its acquisition of Centri

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

AgilePQ, a software company providing highly advanced data security for the Internet of Things (IoT) and post-quantum computing, formally announced its acquisition of Centri, an IoT cybersecurity company known for technology that performs over-the-air retrofits of existing devices.

As part of the acquisition, AgilePQ now deploys the benefits of nine Centri patents to add to its portfolio of 17 issued, and 16 pending patents—all focused on data security and cryptographic implementation.