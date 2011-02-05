IDC MarketScape report names BT as a leader in Managed Security Services in Europe

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

BT was named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: European Managed Security Services 2022 Vendor Assessment report. BT’s security team provides solutions to consumers, governments and businesses around the world, and protects the company’s global network against around 200,000 cyber-attacks per month. The placement reflects BT’s “combination of pan-European network assets and proven experience and capabilities in security”.

BT was recognised for its ability to seamlessly integrate its security portfolio with wider network and cloud solutions, and for its wider emphasis on security innovation and partnerships across leading academic and research institutions. Its recent investment in Safe Security was also highlighted, as their risk assessment and prediction capabilities were seen as becoming increasingly important in light of recent supply chain attacks such as SolarWinds.

Last year, BT launched its transformational new cyber defence platform ‘Eagle-i’, which incorporates AI to advance the speed and capability of its security operations. The IDC MarketScape report stated that the use of proprietary technology in Eagle-i, and the platform’s ability to draw on threat intelligence from BT’s extensive European network infrastructure, “makes it hard to match precisely by other MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers).”

Joel Stradling, Research Director, European Security at IDC, said. “BT is a Leader for MSS in Europe thanks to its extensive routes to market, its significant footprint of regional security operations centres, and having qualified local security practitioners in place. Whilst BT operates globally, it is in Europe where it possesses its deepest threat landscape intelligence and customer intimacy. BT’s investment in Safe Security allows BT to layer on risk quantification and breach prediction capabilities along with visibility and control features that are available in its Eagle-i platform into a single integrated fully managed service for European customers."

The IDC MarketScape report is based on a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative assessment of the region’s leading security organisations, which evaluates both direct company submissions and their customers’ feedback. The report judges both their current capabilities and expected future success in the marketplace.