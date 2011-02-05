F-Secure Named Strategic Leader in Endpoint Prevention and Response by AV-Comparatives

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Independent testing organization AV-Comparatives has ranked cyber security provider F-Secure as a Strategic Leader in their Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) report.

AV-Comparatives’ report documents the performance of solutions from 10 different security vendors in tests that simulated 50 separate targeted attack scenarios. The solutions were then certified in three different levels: Strategic Leaders, CyberRisk Visionaries, and Strong Challengers.

“Strategic Leaders are companies that offer organizations world-class protection capabilities while streamlining costs,” said Peter Stelzhammer, Co-Founder, AV-Comparatives. “These organizations understand their clients need for security investments to provide world-class protection without limiting business operations and opportunities. F-Secure’s performance in our tests demonstrates its capability meet and exceed these expectations for businesses of all sizes.”

AV-Comparatives’ assessment of F-Secure was based on tests performed on the endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) components of F-Secure Elements – a modular, cloud-native security platform.

Some of F-Secure Elements’ key benefits highlighted by AV-Comparatives include:

Low total cost of ownership (TCO) over a 5-year period

Aggregation and prioritization of alerts to minimize noise

Simple configuration and deployment in a domain or workgroup environment

Different response options for mitigated threats, and information for security operation center (SOC) analysts to investigate/inspect

Exceptional capabilities in protecting users, particularly before threats progress inside the user environment

Easy-to-use, intuitive management console that provides useful contextual data to SOC analysts for prioritizing threats

Good mapping to MITRE’s tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), which provide low-level SOC analysts with data to investigate and escalate when necessary

“AV-Comparatives’ evaluation once again confirms F-Secure’s industry-leading EPP and EDR capabilities. However, their assessment also demonstrates F-Secure’s commitment to providing security solutions that help businesses protect themselves without draining time and resources from other parts of their organization,” said F-Secure Head of Products for Business Security Leszek Tasiemski.