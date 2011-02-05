Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

MAGIC QUADRANT

F-Secure Named Strategic Leader in Endpoint Prevention and Response by AV-Comparatives

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Independent testing organization AV-Comparatives has ranked cyber security provider F-Secure as a Strategic Leader in their Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) report.

AV-Comparatives’ report documents the performance of solutions from 10 different security vendors in tests that simulated 50 separate targeted attack scenarios. The solutions were then certified in three different levels: Strategic Leaders, CyberRisk Visionaries, and Strong Challengers.

“Strategic Leaders are companies that offer organizations world-class protection capabilities while streamlining costs,” said Peter Stelzhammer, Co-Founder, AV-Comparatives. “These organizations understand their clients need for security investments to provide world-class protection without limiting business operations and opportunities. F-Secure’s performance in our tests demonstrates its capability meet and exceed these expectations for businesses of all sizes.”

AV-Comparatives’ assessment of F-Secure was based on tests performed on the endpoint protection (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) components of F-Secure Elements – a modular, cloud-native security platform.

Some of F-Secure Elements’ key benefits highlighted by AV-Comparatives include:

Low total cost of ownership (TCO) over a 5-year period
Aggregation and prioritization of alerts to minimize noise
Simple configuration and deployment in a domain or workgroup environment
Different response options for mitigated threats, and information for security operation center (SOC) analysts to investigate/inspect
Exceptional capabilities in protecting users, particularly before threats progress inside the user environment
Easy-to-use, intuitive management console that provides useful contextual data to SOC analysts for prioritizing threats
Good mapping to MITRE’s tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), which provide low-level SOC analysts with data to investigate and escalate when necessary

“AV-Comparatives’ evaluation once again confirms F-Secure’s industry-leading EPP and EDR capabilities. However, their assessment also demonstrates F-Secure’s commitment to providing security solutions that help businesses protect themselves without draining time and resources from other parts of their organization,” said F-Secure Head of Products for Business Security Leszek Tasiemski.




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 