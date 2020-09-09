Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Next Generation Storage Solution for Small Businesses

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

In today’s digital-first economy, technology spending is limited for most SMBs. With HPE MSA, SMBs can preserve cash with an updated entry storage solution that continues to get better with new data services and a modern architecture. HPE MSA also allows SMBs to ensure their most valuable data is secure and easily accessible by employees, no matter where they are working from. Through its new data services and a modernized architecture, HPE MSA enables customers who run on-demand businesses - like media streaming and online education - to manage their distributed applications and workloads more easily.

Advancements to the HPE MSA Gen 6 Architecture

Updates to HPE MSA deliver benefits that help to meet the needs of SMBs, including automatic tiering for faster data access, an improved MSA Health Check tool that eliminates common causes of downtime, and integration with HPE Cloud Volumes Backup for cloud backup and data archival. The new features include:

• Hands-free tiering that delivers workload efficiency with improved performance and lower latencies. This feature boosts delivered performance by 2 – 4x compared to hard disk drive (HDD)-only configurations, and allows the array to respond to changing workloads utilizing a small amount of solid state drives (SSDs). This feature moves the hottest data to the fastest media in real-time, allowing customers to more effectively maximize SSD performance and HDD capacity based on workload needs.

• A new level of in-array data protection with the new MSA Data Protection Plus (MSA DP+). This protection capability spans all drives, and eliminates idle HDD spares to improve overall system efficiency and performance. In the event of a drive failure, MSA DP+ would speed rebuild times by 25x2, dramatically minimizing the time the array was in a degraded or vulnerable state.

• Improved MSA Health Check tool that eliminates common causes of downtime. With this tool, data shows that 76% of HPE MSA support calls will be eliminated for customers who utilize the MSA Health Check functionality proactively. This cloud-base tool reduces local administration overhead by searching sensor data for known issues, and adherence to best practices, improving the user experience and maximizing availability.

• Integration with HPE Cloud Volumes Backup to provide customers a simple and inexpensive route to cloud-based data protection, while saving money on a separate backup appliance. SMBs can instantly start backing up to the cloud with HPE Cloud Volumes Backup, a built-in enterprise cloud backup service using HPE Recover Manager Central, without changing any existing backup workloads. HPE Cloud Volumes Backup cloud services are also now available through HPE GreenLake.