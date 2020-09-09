Updated Netwrix Auditor Improves Database and Virtual Security

September 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

With Netwrix Auditor 9.96, organisations are now able to:

Secure access to structured data: With the intelligence provided by Netwrix Auditor, organisations can identify and revoke excessive permissions to SQL Server instances, databases or specific tables that contain sensitive or regulated data.

Strengthen the security of VMware: IT teams can easily spot accounts that have access rights beyond what they need and use this information to close security gaps across the virtual environment before they can be exploited. In addition, they can get alerts about the most critical actions and modifications — like changes to host profiles, the managed object browser or account unlock time — so they can respond in time to prevent security incidents, such an image of a critical virtual machine being stolen.

Control user activity in Nutanix AHV and detect security incidents: Organisations can ensure that privileged users are following internal policies and aren’t misusing their elevated permissions by auditing all actions across their Nutanix AHV environment. In particular, they can promptly detect and investigate suspicious logons to Prism and other actions that could undermine security, such as changes to user roles and hardware configurations, to streamline incident response.