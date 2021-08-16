HYCU® and Devoteam G Cloud Partner to Offer Backup and Recovery Solutions for Joint Google Cloud Customers Worldwide

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

HYCU, Inc. and Devoteam announced Devoteam, has joined the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program. As a Premier Google Cloud reseller and services partner, with more than 350 certified Google Cloud specialists working on its team, joint customers now have available additional layers of data protection with HYCU’s award-winning backup and recovery software solutions.

Devoteam G Cloud delivers innovative technology and services to assist customers in their digital transformation efforts. With HYCU as a partner, joint customers adopting Google Cloud now have a cost-effective and easy way to store on-premises backups and an efficient DR platform. Customers also will have a powerful solution to perform VM conversion and migration, and to fully protect their traditional and modernized workloads in Google Cloud. The HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program is designed to allow service providers like Devoteam G Cloud to cost-effectively and efficiently scale as needed with their customers’ needs.