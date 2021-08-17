Mimecast Announces Integration with Humio

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Mimecast Limited announced the strategic API integration with Humio, a CrowdStrike Company, the only log management platform enabling complete observability for all streaming logs in real-time and at scale. The integrated solution is designed to deliver email-based threat intelligence with advanced detection, investigation and threat hunting. Enterprise organizations leveraging the integration gain search and correlation capabilities across all log types to better detect and respond to advanced cyber threats.

Humio’s unique architecture enables customers to log everything and miss nothing, and joint customers can ingest Mimecast logs with other log sources including infrastructure, network and software. This provides customers with complete visibility across their threat landscape, coupled with fast search performance and comprehensive query language, enabling threat hunters to quickly ask any questions of their data. Humio’s real time alerts and comprehensive API make it easy to integrate with leading cybersecurity platforms for efficient and automated response actions, which can be utilized to modify parameters within Mimecast for preventative protection.