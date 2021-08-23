HYCU® Leads Public Service Initiative for Ransomware Recovery with R-Score

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

HYCU, Inc. announced a new public service to help organizations identify and measure their ability to effectively recover in the inevitable event of a ransomware attack. Ransomware attacks have been occurring at an alarming rate over the past 18 months with an attack happening on average every 11 seconds1. Available as a free service, directly from www.GetRScore.org , R-Score is the culmination of months of work with leading data protection and cybersecurity experts and partners.

In less than ten minutes, any organization that is interested in understanding how ready they are to recover from a ransomware attack can get their R-Score at GetRScore.org. R-Score represents a first of its kind assessment tool that scores an organizational ransomware recovery readiness similar to the way Fair and Isaac set up the FICO scoring system more than thirty years ago. R-Score uses entered data to assess an organization’s preparedness to repel and recover from ransomware attacks in five key categories:

• Backup Process

• Backup Infrastructure

• Security and Networking

• Restore Processes, and

• Disaster Recovery

Once the questions are answered, an R-Score is generated within a range of 0 to 1,000. In addition to the score, users will get steps to take to improve their overall score. No user data or information related to generating the initial R-Score is stored or captured in any user identifiable form. A free consultation is available to better understand what measures and steps could be taken to improve an organization’s overall R-Score.