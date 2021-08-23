Rackspace Technology Simplifies Multicloud Security for the Future with Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced the launch of Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security. The breakthrough security offering transforms cloud security operations by offering customers access to a pod of experts who work as an extension of internal staff to address complex cybersecurity and compliance challenges. Rackspace Technology is the only provider in the market offering a cloud-like way to consume security expertise and technology.

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security encompasses security expertise in the areas of cloud migration, securing apps and data in the cloud, as well as ongoing management and support services. With the security landscape and array of threats constantly evolving, businesses require modern security services that align with agile, cloud-first operating models.

The Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security portfolio stack includes the following services and technologies:

• Dedicated & Personalized Pods: Each customer receives access to a dedicated security pod, which includes an engagement manager, a pod lead and lead architect, security engineer, and compliance expert, with access to additional security architects and security analysts/penetration testers to work alongside customers’ teams.

• Security Architecture & Engineering: Alleviating the complexity of designing and building cloud security architectures, Rackspace Technology security pods can design, build, and fully manage a defense-in-depth architecture for unified protection across multicloud environments, including AWS, Azure, VMware, and Rackspace Technology environments.

• Compliance Management & Support: Security pods can also work with customers to define, manage, and validate governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) through advisory scans and assessments for compliance mandates to modernize approaches to security while remaining compliant.

• Threat & Vulnerability Management: Rackspace Technology security pods proactively assess customer environments to identify, prioritize, and assist with remediation of vulnerabilities, cloud configurations and policies that do not align with industry benchmarks and best practices.

• Risk Management & Remediation: Rackspace Technology security pods work as an extension of your team to assess and reduce cyber risk. When a security event occurs, pods work directly with security operations to design and implement security controls to remediate threats and help prevent similar incidents in the future.

• Advanced Monitoring & Resolution for Security: Rackspace Technology provides 24x7x365 operational support, security technology health monitoring, incident containment support with security automation and pre-defined runbooks, and security help desk.

Rackspace Technology global security experts hold more than 800 security certifications, including more than 100 cloud security certificates from AWS, Microsoft Azure, and other cloud providers, as well as Global Information Assurance Certifications (GIACs) in Cyber Defense, Digital Forensics & Incident Response, and Penetration Testing.

Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security is available on all Rackspace Technology platforms, as well as AWS, Microsoft Azure, VMware, and Microsoft Hyper-V.