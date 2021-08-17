HID Global Acquires Omni-ID

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

HID Global announced that it has acquired Omni-ID, a leading manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications. The acquisition extends HID’s market leadership in RFID technology and strengthens its presence in India and China.

Omni-ID provides passive, rugged long-range RAIN RFID ultra-high frequency (UHF) tags and labels in several form factors for an array of identification requirements. The company focuses on organizations in the industrial, oil & gas, transportation and other markets seeking rugged UHF RFID solutions for use in challenging environmental conditions (high heat, wind, dirt, explosive and other difficult scenarios).

Additionally, Omni-ID brings passive UHF temperature sensing to the HID identification technologies portfolio and fortifies HID’s deep expertise and capabilities in custom RFID design and personalization.

Active tags and solutions from Omni-ID are implemented with embedded technologies and protocols such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), LoRaWAN, GPS, Quuppa and Wirepas, which complement the HID Location Services offerings.

With a history of innovation in RAIN RFID solutions, Omni-ID adds engineers and key staff with over 15 years of RFID expertise to HID’s team of industry veterans. Omni-ID was founded in 2007 and is based in Rochester, New York, with approximately 170 employees worldwide. It is now a Business Unit within HID’s Identification Technologies Business Area, which is led by Marc Bielmann.