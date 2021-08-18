Westcon-Comstor expands Sandvine distribution agreement across EMEA and APAC

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Westcon-Comstor announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with Sandvine, a market specialize in cloud-based Service Innovation and Intelligence solutions. After great success in the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, Westcon-Comstor has extended its existing distribution agreement with Sandvine to encompass Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, becoming a strategic global distributor for Sandvine’s solutions.

Digital transformation is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. This has resulted in a growing need for Sandvine’s real-time data, analytics, and inline actions such as: congestion, cyber security, and video streaming management; prioritizing business-critical applications and devices; and usage-based plans. These capabilities allow service providers and enterprises to optimize network resources and grow revenues by providing better customer experiences.

As a proven leader in Service Innovation and Intelligence for more than 20 years, over 500 of the largest and most innovative customers use Sandvine’s solutions. The company’s global footprint already extends across more than 100 countries, with over 2.5 billion network users benefitting from Sandvine’s solutions.

As a strategic distribution partner for Sandvine, Westcon-Comstor offers a proven combination of technology insight, industry, and channel expertise as well as a portfolio of value-add services. Westcon-Comstor’s Global Supply Chain Solutions, Solution Lifecycle Management and Digital Distribution capabilities make it the ideal partner to expand Sandvine’s customer reach and take the business to new heights.