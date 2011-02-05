Guidelines VdS 3836 now available in English: VdS makes digital innovations possible - and secure

February 2020 by VdS

In the international context, the IEC 62443 series already exists as a complex work on the information security of in-dustrial products. VdS has adapted and specified the requirements to the applications of fire protection and safety technology. "With the new VdS 3836 guidelines, digitalisation is thus finding its own important and perma-nent place in the security industry," emphasises VdS Managing Director Thomas Urban.

A special focus was placed on the applicability of the security requirements: "What the industry has lacked so far is a practical framework for testing the information security of fire protection and security technology products. Often the aspect of IT security was only considered in extracts because there were no tangible, practically implementable sets of rules that could cover the topic holistically," explains Thomas Urban.

The new VdS 3836 guidelines, for example, describe comprehensive re-quirements for user and access management as well as secure data stor-age and transmission and the validation of interface input by users or other devices. They are applicable as horizontal guidelines in addition to other VdS guidelines.

In addition to the product-specific requirements, for example for a Hazard Detection and Alarm Centre, the aspect of IT security is also specifically tested and certified. Corresponding products are marked with the SecIoT logo. "We are pleased to be able to offer a practical option in the sense of Industry 4.0 with these guidelines, with which modern and innovative ser-vices - be it remote access or predictive maintenance - can be brought onto the market securely and comprehensively tested," says Urban.