Google Cloud announced its serverless Database Migration Service

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Google Cloud announced its serverless Database Migration Service (DMS) is available in Preview, enabling customers to migrate MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server databases to Cloud SQL from on-premises environments or other clouds. For early customers like Samsung Electronics, DMS makes migrating their databases easy, cost-effective, and reliable.

Gartner predicts that by 2023, 75% of all databases will be on a cloud platform1. However, commonly used database migration offerings are costly, hard to set up, and error-prone. They frequently require additional provisioning for migration compute resources, introduce new complexities during the migration process, and can’t guarantee data fidelity.

Google Cloud’s differentiated approach

DMS is designed to be reliable and simplifies network connectivity. The serverless offering eliminates the typical need to provision and pay for migration-specific compute resources. The easy-to-use, guided experience eliminates the need for customers to read through lengthy documentation in order to set up their network. Customers can take advantage of its native replication capabilities and avoid incompatibilities between source and destination, especially for metadata operations.

DMS is the fast track to Cloud SQL

Cloud SQL is one of the fastest-growing services at Google Cloud, powering mission-critical workloads at some of the largest enterprises across the globe.2 DMS accelerates migrations from legacy on-premises and other database cloud services to Cloud SQL, where enterprises can take advantage of unique integrations with Google Kubernetes Engine for development and BigQuery for analytics. For native like-to-like migrations to Cloud SQL, DMS is available at no additional charge.

DMS sets a new standard for accelerating cloud migrations

Simple. From preparing the databases, to configuring secure connectivity, to validating the migration setup, DMS provides a guided, integrated experience. Customers benefit from a fast and repeatable setup, with fewer surprises.

Serverless. DMS is unique as a serverless migration service, eliminating the manual customer hassle of provisioning, managing, or monitoring migration-specific resources. Automatic scaling means fast data replication, minimizing downtime for production workloads.

Secure and compatible. DMS protects sensitive data during migration with support for multiple secure, private connectivity configurations. DMS leverages native database replication capabilities to ensure compatibility, reliability, and high fidelity.

Availability and Getting Started

DMS, now in Preview, supports migrations of self-hosted MySQL databases, either on-premises or in the cloud, as well as managed databases from other clouds, to Cloud SQL for MySQL. Customers can start migrating with DMS at no additional charge for native like-to-like migrations to Cloud SQL. Support for PostgreSQL is currently available for limited customers in Preview, with SQL Server coming soon.

